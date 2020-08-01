CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 66 More Cases And 12 More Hospitalizations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky until 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

The affected areas in Pennsylvania include Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.

The affected areas in Ohio include Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Fairfield, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington Counties.

The watch was issued by the NWS Pittsburgh.

