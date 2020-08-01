By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky until 11:00 p.m. Saturday.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of KY, OH, PA, WV until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PJTiovxKv7
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 1, 2020
The affected areas in Pennsylvania include Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.
The affected areas in Ohio include Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Fairfield, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington Counties.
The watch was issued by the NWS Pittsburgh.
