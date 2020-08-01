CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 66 More Cases And 12 More Hospitalizations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who allegedly set an apartment building in Bellevue on fire last week is in police custody Saturday.

Crews responded to the fire at the apartment building, located on the 100 block of Grant Avenue, on July 24.

Michael Holleran was arrested and arraigned yesterday. Holleran reportedly told investigators he uses alcohol wipes for a foot condition and poured gasoline on the wipes and then set them on fire in his living room.

He’s now facing several charges, including arson.

