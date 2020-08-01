Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who allegedly set an apartment building in Bellevue on fire last week is in police custody Saturday.
Crews responded to the fire at the apartment building, located on the 100 block of Grant Avenue, on July 24.
RELATED STORIES
- Firefighters Injured While Responding To Five-Alarm Fire In Bellevue
- Bellevue Police Seeking Arson Suspect
Michael Holleran was arrested and arraigned yesterday. Holleran reportedly told investigators he uses alcohol wipes for a foot condition and poured gasoline on the wipes and then set them on fire in his living room.
He’s now facing several charges, including arson.
You must log in to post a comment.