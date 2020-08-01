Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — Whitehall Borough Police Department celebrated the birthday and retirement of Officer David Artman on Friday.
Artman retired after 25 years of service to the Whitehall Borough Police Department. The celebration of his retirement happened to fall on his birthday as well, so both occasions were commemorated by the department.
According to the Whitehall Borough Police Department, Artman was the first Baldwin-Whitehall School Resource Officer and was part of the department’s D.A.R.E. program.
“‘Officer Dave’ has touched the hearts and minds of many and his contributions will never be forgotten. Enjoy retirement!” the department said in a Facebook post.
