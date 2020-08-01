CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 66 More Cases And 12 More Hospitalizations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — Whitehall Borough Police Department celebrated the birthday and retirement of Officer David Artman on Friday.

(Photo Credit: Whitehall Borough Police Department Facebook)

Artman retired after 25 years of service to the Whitehall Borough Police Department. The celebration of his retirement happened to fall on his birthday as well, so both occasions were commemorated by the department.

(Photo Credit: Whitehall Borough Police Department Facebook)

According to the Whitehall Borough Police Department, Artman was the first Baldwin-Whitehall School Resource Officer and was part of the department’s D.A.R.E. program.

“‘Officer Dave’ has touched the hearts and minds of many and his contributions will never be forgotten. Enjoy retirement!” the department said in a Facebook post.

