By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 82 new Coronavirus cases Sunday out of 1,403 test results, and 2 additional deaths.

Of the 82 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 80 are confirmed cases and 2 are probable cases.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,242 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 3 weeks to 94 years with a median age of 45 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from July 13 through August 1.

Health Department officials report 4 more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 685 patients.

The death toll has reached 242 victims. The newly reported deaths were of a person in their 80s and a person in their 90s with dates of death of July 25 and July 26, according to the Health Department.

