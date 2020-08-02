BEAVER (KDKA) – Beaver Area School District has notified families that extracurricular activities will be canceled for three days after a student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a letter from the district, they were alerted to the positive test on Sunday morning.
“While we cannot determine all contacts, we have been able to determine multiple first-person contacts between this individual and other teams at the middle and high school levels, including both boys and girls teams, and secondary-contact with coaches and players of other district and community teams,” the letter said.
The district has said they have been in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and they will be assisting with contact tracing.
All extracurricular activities will be suspended for three days while shared equipment, facilities, and common areas are cleaned and sanitized.
They have told activities and sports teams not directly affected they may resume on August 6.
The middle and high school boys and girls soccer teams will be permitted to resume on August 17.
You must log in to post a comment.