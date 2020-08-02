CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 66 More Cases And 12 More Hospitalizations
Roethlisberger Also Celebrates Birthday For Family Dog Dakota
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Cute Animal Stories, Pittsburgh Steelers, Puppies

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last month, Ben Roethlisberger and his family welcomed adorable puppies.

(Photo Credit: Ben Roethlisberger/@_BigBen7/Twitter)

They took time this week to celebrate the seven puppies’ one month birthdays, complete with toys and a (fake) birthday cake.

(Photo Credit: Ben Roethlisberger – BigBen7.com/Facebook)

Roethlisberger’s account said that coincidentally enough, the puppies’ mother, Dakota, was also celebrating her birthday. She turned 3 years old, according to the post.

(Photo Credit: Ben Roethlisberger – BigBen7.com/Facebook)

“Happy 1 month birthday to our 7 little bundles of cuteness…And a very happy 3rd birthday to momma Kota!” the post said.

We’re celebrating furry birthdays this weekend!

Happy 1 month birthday to our 7 little bundles of cuteness. And a very…

Posted by Ben Roethlisberger – BigBen7.com on Friday, July 31, 2020

