By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last month, Ben Roethlisberger and his family welcomed adorable puppies.
They took time this week to celebrate the seven puppies’ one month birthdays, complete with toys and a (fake) birthday cake.
Roethlisberger’s account said that coincidentally enough, the puppies’ mother, Dakota, was also celebrating her birthday. She turned 3 years old, according to the post.
“Happy 1 month birthday to our 7 little bundles of cuteness…And a very happy 3rd birthday to momma Kota!” the post said.
