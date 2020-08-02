By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Police, Fire and EMS responded to a 2-vehicle crash near Bates & Second shortly after noon.
Five patients were taken to hospitals, all in stable condition.
The driver of one vehicle jumped into the Mon River, but was later apprehended.
Two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Bates Street and Second Avenue around 12:00 p.m. Sunday. In total, six people were injured as a result of the crash, and five people were taken to local hospitals. The five people transported are all in stable condition.
A driver of one of the vehicles jumped into the Monongahela River and swam to a riverbank where Pittsburgh Police officers picked him up. According to police, the man has an outstanding warrant and left drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. He has been taken into police custody. Police did not disclose the man’s identity. Police say he may be facing other charges as well.
Police continue to investigate.
