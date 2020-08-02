CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 82 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths And 4 More Hospitalizations
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police Arrest Man Involved In Crash Who Has Outstanding Warrant
Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Bates Street and Second Avenue around 12:00 p.m. Sunday. In total, six people were injured as a result of the crash, and five people were taken to local hospitals. The five people transported are all in stable condition.

A driver of one of the vehicles jumped into the Monongahela River and swam to a riverbank where Pittsburgh Police officers picked him up. According to police, the man has an outstanding warrant and left drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. He has been taken into police custody. Police did not disclose the man’s identity. Police say he may be facing other charges as well.

Police continue to investigate.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

Comments