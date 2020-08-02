By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Every day, we report about the Coronavirus case numbers, but we rarely tell you about the victims of this virus or the toll that it takes on their families.

Now, a success story in the battle against COVID-19.

A 69-year old woman from Beaver Falls was finally sent home after battling the disease for four months.

Nonna is coming home.

69-year old Maria Campagna of Beaver Falls successfully waged a four month battle against the sometimes deadly virus, and her tee-shirt says she kicked butt.

“To be able to hug my family again, I didn’t think I was able. I made it,” said Campagna.

It was a day her family feared would never come.

“It was very scary. This all started in late March. She spent this whole time in three different medical facilities,” said Sandro Campagna, Maria’s son.

The Campagna’s are a close-knit Italian family with deep religious beliefs.

It has guided them through the battle with COVID-19.

While she still requires some care, Nonna is home and back with her family, a victor over COVID-19.