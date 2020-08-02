By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (KDKA) — Lowe’s announced earlier this week that it will provide $100 million in bonuses to its employees disadvantaged during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lowe’s says full-time workers will receive $300 and seasonal employees will receive $150 on August 21.

“No one could have anticipated how long we would be navigating this pandemic together. As we approach the start of another school year, our commitment to support our hard-working associates will continue into August,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.

“We are incredibly proud of how our stores, supply chain and corporate associates have faced this pandemic head-on to solve challenges in our communities and care for our customers. We are grateful for their resilience, teamwork and ongoing commitment to safety, and are pleased to share this additional bonus to help with childcare, remote-schooling and other general expenses they are managing during these tough times,” he added.

This is in addition to hundreds of millions the company has already to provided to essential employees over the course of the pandemic, which the company says totals around $500 million.

There are 83 Lowe’s locations in Pennsylvania, with stores in Bethel Park, Carnegie, Monroeville, Pittsburgh and West Mifflin.