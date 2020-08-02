By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 654 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, in addition to 5 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 113,590 since Saturday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 7,209.

There are 1,130,979 patients who have tested negative to date.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between July 26 and August 1 is 154,617 with 6,165 positive cases. There were 18,824 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on August 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The state health department numbers show there are 19,603 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,979 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 23,582. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,910 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,311 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

