By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The severe weather threat shifts to the northeast for today.

Showers will taper off through the day and high temperatures will be in the low 80’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Expect lower humidity later today and through next week.

High temperatures on Monday stay near normal with sunshine starting the day.

Late day showers are expected Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Tuesday, more showers and storms are expected before we dry out for the rest of the week.

No impact from Isaias is expected here in Pittsburgh.

