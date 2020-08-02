Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The severe weather threat shifts to the northeast for today.
Showers will taper off through the day and high temperatures will be in the low 80’s.
Expect lower humidity later today and through next week.
High temperatures on Monday stay near normal with sunshine starting the day.
Late day showers are expected Monday.
Tuesday, more showers and storms are expected before we dry out for the rest of the week.
No impact from Isaias is expected here in Pittsburgh.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.