By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) – After an alleged attempted child abduction in Butler County, police are asking residents with security cameras to help with the investigation.

Adams Township Police say they responded to an attempted child abduction on Gabriel Drive off Three Degree Road on Sunday around 6 p.m.

Police say it was reported the blue truck allegedly involved in the attempted abduction was an unknown make or model driven by a white man in his 40s. The driver was wearing a hat, sunglasses and had a beard approximately 1 to 2 inches long.

The child is safe and uninjured, police say.

Officers are reviewing video footage from cameras in the area, and now police are asking people with cameras who live in the Three Degree Road or Fulton Crossing areas to look at their footage between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m.

“We would also ask that you notify us even if the vehicle is not captured on your video footage so that we may narrow down the travel path of the vehicle,” police say.

Anyone with information related to the alleged attempted abduction is asked to call the department through the Butler County 911 center.