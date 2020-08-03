By: KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — It is a ray of hope in what has been a dark few weeks.

For the third straight day in Allegheny County, the number of new COVID-19 cases have fallen off. The percentage of people testing positive is also down. The county credits restrictions and a new commitment by the public to beat the virus.

Bull River Taco Company took a hit moving to take-out only. But owner John Frankovitch acknowledges that it may have been for the greater good.

“Less coronavirus is good for everybody. It’s going to hurt us now. We’ll soon get over this hump, and we’ll be back to business as normal,” said Frankovitch said.

A month after a spike in coronavirus cases caused Allegheny County to reinstate restrictions on restaurants, bars and public gatherings, the measures now seem to be paying off. In the last three days, the number of new cases has fallen off sharply from just a week ago.

Even more importantly, the percent positivity has been dropping steadily from 11.3 percent on July 17 to 7.6 percent on July 26. On Monday, the percentage of positives cases was 4.6 percent. It is a strong sign that the virus is loosening its grip on the region.

“You start to see a good beginning, some continued success moving in the right direction,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

And the county believes it comes in large part from the commitment from the public to adhere to safety protocols of social distancing and mask-wearing.

“I see people everywhere wearing masks, going into businesses, on the street. Everyone here is trying to prevent getting this virus,” said Carol Donati

And for that, some believe we deserve to pat ourselves on the back.

“Pittsburghers should be proud of the fact that they’re paying attention to the science, showing concern for their neighbors and doing the right thing,” said funeral home owner Frank DeBor.

The county is urging everyone to remain vigilant.