The Allegheny County Health Department issues a COVID-19 update daily at 11 a.m.; today's were delayed for a short time.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 68 new Coronavirus cases Monday out of 1,104 test results, but no additional deaths.

Of the 68 cases reported in the past 24 hours, all are confirmed.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,310 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 8 to 96 years with a median age of 37 years, the Health Department reports. The date of positive tests ranged from July 9 through Aug. 2.

Health Department officials report just one more patient has been hospitalized since their last report.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 686 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 207 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 87 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll remains steady at 242.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

  • 00-04 – 0
  • 05-12 – 2
  • 13-18 – 7
  • 19-24 – 7
  • 25-49 – 37
  • 50-64 – 8
  • 65+ – 7

This the the gender breakdown:

  • Female – 36
  • Male – 32

Health officials say, as of Sunday’s report, 116,373 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

