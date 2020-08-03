By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Coronavirus continues to show up in local communities, athletics is one area where teams are seeing positive cases.

Several local teams and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now taking a hit.

At Central Catholic High School, a football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Tribune Review, the player was quarantined and tested after experiencing symptoms.

Players and coaches from the team have been asked to quarantine through Thursday.

This comes after a member of the freshman team and a varsity coach contracted the virus earlier this summer.

The Beaver Area School District announced Sunday it was canceling all extracurricular activities for three days so that a deep cleaning can be performed on shared equipment, facilities, and common spaces.

This comes after a student from the district contracted the virus.

The school district says it has determined many contacts between this athlete and other teams in the district.

Sports teams not directly impacted will resume August 6.

Middle School and High School boys and girls soccer teams will resume on August 17.

Two more Steelers players, James Washington and Jaylen Samuels have been placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Other Steelers players placed on the list in the past week include defensive backs Arrion Springs and Justin Layne.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: