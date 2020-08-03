By: KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Naturally, dating can be daunting. But the COVID-19 pandemic has made finding that special person even more of a challenge.

With places like bars, bowling alleys and movie theaters closed, where does one go for a socially distant date?

KDKA spoke with couples in the Strip District about how their best pandemic date.

One couple said they’ve been to drive-in movies. Another said they went to Sheetz for sandwiches then picnicked outside. Other ideas included dog walking, art projects and outdoor activities.

For those still looking for a quarantine companion, Barbara Klein, the owner of The Best You, Dating And Life Coaching LLC. says “it’s not impossible.”

The dating coach says online dating apps and websites are most ideal.

Klein recommends potential partners chat online for several weeks before graduating to video chat.

Those chats don’t have to be boring either.

Klein told KDKA virtually gaming together is a good idea. She also says finding new recipes and preparing them together, separately in your own kitchens, can shake things up.

“Sit down in front of a camera, enjoy the meal, have a glass of wine, a cocktail and talk like you’d be sitting on a restaurant,” she says.

The big question every lovesick person wants to answered: are they into me? How do you know if you’re dating on a screen?

“They’ll say things like ‘wow I can’t wait until we meet in person, I’d love to be able to meet in person, I’d love to be able to give you a hug, I’d love to be able to hold your hand,” says Klein.

Barbara Klein told KDKA should two people decide to meet in-person, they should shelter in place for two-weeks and enjoy the date from six feet apart.