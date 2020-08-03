By: KDKA-TV’s Pam Surano

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) — School board members in the Fox Chapel Area School District made a decision on what the start of the school year will look like.

The district says, at this time, full-time in-school instruction is not possible. However, the district says to expect plans to potentially change during the next two weeks as more information comes from the Allegheny County Health Department.

Parents can now choose a full-time online option or a hybrid option featuring online learning and in-class instruction.

In the hybrid plan, elementary students will be split into cohorts, attending school on designated days. Secondary school students will be split alphabetically, attending school some days of the week and not others.

These options had to incorporate time for sanitation and social distancing requirements on buses, in classrooms and lunchrooms.

The district says it was planning on offering five days per week of in-school instruction until two recent meetings with school superintendents and the Allegheny County Health Department.

“The chief epidemiologist suggested that districts reconsider their hybrid and online learning,” said Dr. Mary Catherine Reljack, the district’s superintendent.

“One the 30th of July, which is just last week, there was a comment that we should continue to work with that hybrid or online learning model and that came from (Director) Dr. (Debra) Bogen at the health department,” Reljack added.

Additionally, students need to do a symptom check before leaving for school and wear a face mask. The district acknowledged this is going to be a challenge for working parents who now need to find childcare.

Meanwhile, Monday was National Day of Action Against Unsafe School Reopening. A group of demonstrators outside the Pittsburgh Public Schools Administration building said returning to school too soon puts students and teachers at risk.

“A recent study found that 25 percent of teachers have underlying health conditions or are at an age where COVID is especially dangerous for them,” said Emily Hannon of Party for Socialism and Liberation.