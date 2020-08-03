Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Products sold at Giant Eagle are included in a list of products recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.
Onions are at the center of a salmonella outbreak across 31 states, including here in Pennsylvania.
The Food and Drug Administration says that more than 400 people have gotten sick so far.
Thomson International, a produce company from Bakersfield, Ca. is likely the source of the contamination.
Giant Eagle is recalling the onions, as well as several deli items that contain the items.
A link with information on affected items can be found on Giant Eagle’s website.
The grocery store says you should throw the products away and bring the receipt for the items to the store where you bought them for a refund.
