By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory is in place for more than 1,000 customers in Westmoreland County.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says a leak on Green Street in Jeannette Monday morning caused a loss of pressure. Because of the leak, a precautionary Boil Water Advisory was issued.

There are 984 customers in northeast Jeannette and bordering areas of Penn Township under this advisory. You can see a map of the affected areas here.

A water buffalo and a limited amount of bottled water is available at the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department on Ridge Road in Jeannette.

