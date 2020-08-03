Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory is in place for more than 1,000 customers in Westmoreland County.
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says a leak on Green Street in Jeannette Monday morning caused a loss of pressure. Because of the leak, a precautionary Boil Water Advisory was issued.
There are 984 customers in northeast Jeannette and bordering areas of Penn Township under this advisory. You can see a map of the affected areas here.
A water buffalo and a limited amount of bottled water is available at the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department on Ridge Road in Jeannette.
You must log in to post a comment.