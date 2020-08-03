By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Allegheny County, some of those case counts are coming from a surge at a North Hills nursing home.

ManorCare Health Services in the North Hills is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 among its residents.

In a letter sent out to families, ManorCare says that they have yet to receive test results for employees and that they are following CDC guidelines strictly.

ManorCare also said in the letter that 104 residents tested negative for the virus.

Right now, the facility has a three-tiered system in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Tier One means that the facility does not have a positive case of COVID-19 or any pending results of tests.

Tier Two means that the facility does not have any patients who have tested positive, but do have test results pending.

Tier Three means that the facility does have a positive case of COVID-19.

According to ManorCare Health Services, their North Hills location has around 200 beds.

According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health which was last updated on July 28, the facility previously reported less than 5 cases of COVID-19 among their residents and zero deaths.

ManorCare’s North Hills facility is one of 42 facilities in Pennsylvania the company operates.

Information on the company’s website also lists that their Peters Township facility has 22 positive cases of COVID-19.

