By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year old is in jail and being charged as an adult in connection with an incident with shots having been firing outside a North Shore hotel.
Police say Sincere Kimbrough opened fire in the Springhill Suites Marriott parking lot across from PNC Park around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Bullets hit several nearby vehicles.
Kimbrough is being charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges.
Police don’t believe anyone was injured in the incident.
