Shots rang out on Pittsburgh's North Shore on Sunday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year old is in jail and being charged as an adult in connection with an incident with shots having been firing outside a North Shore hotel.

Police say Sincere Kimbrough opened fire in the Springhill Suites Marriott parking lot across from PNC Park around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Bullets hit several nearby vehicles.

Kimbrough is being charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Police don’t believe anyone was injured in the incident.

