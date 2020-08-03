Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A football player from Central Catholic High School has tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to the Tribune-Review, a letter was sent to school families on Sunday reporting the positive case.
The letter explained that the student athlete was last at practice on July 23 and was quarantined when he started showing symptoms, according to the Tribune-Review.
The Tribune-Review also says that the school will follow protocols for these situations and will suspend both team practices as well as activities through Thursday.
Coaches and other team players have been told to quarantine through Thursday as well.
