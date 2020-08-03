PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two demonstrators are facing charges for allegedly damaging businesses with graffiti during the peaceful protests that turned to riots in downtown Pittsburgh.
On Monday, Pittsburgh Police announced Lauren Trapuzanno and Kaia Bachman were charged via summons arrest. They’re each facing two counts of criminal mischief and graffiti for their alleged participation in the protests on May 30.
DAAT investigators have charged Lauren Trapuzanno and Kaia Bachman via summons arrest.
Each faces two counts of Criminal Mischief/Graffiti.
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 3, 2020
Police asked for help identifying the two young women on July 28, saying they were suspected of using graffiti to damage businesses along the 600 to 900 blocks of Grant Street.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pittsburgh Police Looking To Identify 5 People In Connection With Riots
- Pittsburgh Police Looking To Identify Man Suspected Of Throwing Bricks Or Rocks At Officers During Protests
- Pittsburgh Police Seek To Identify Man Who Allegedly Threw Objects At Police And Helped Incite A Riot
- 24-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Setting Fire To Unmarked Police Vehicle During Pittsburgh Riots
- Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Throwing Cinder Block At Police Truck During Downtown Pittsburgh Riot
- Police Looking For Protester Accused Of Vandalizing Police Cars, Throwing Objects At Officers And Looting Businesses During Riots Downtown
- Officials Look To Identify Alleged Vandal And Man Accused Of Shoving Police Horse During Protests Downtown
- Pittsburgh Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect Involved In Violent Downtown Pittsburgh Protest
- Police Working To Identify Man Accused Of Injuring Officer, Looting Business During Downtown Riots
- Pittsburgh Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Man Suspected Of Throwing Cinder Block At Police Truck During Protests Downtown
- Pittsburgh Police Ask For Help Identifying 3 Suspects Wanted In Connection With Violence And Destruction During Protests Downtown
- Pittsburgh Police Ask For Help Identifying Man Suspected Of Using Incendiary Device Against Police Officer
- ‘Hijacked’: Pittsburgh Police Looking For Photos And Videos To Identify People Accused Of Turning Peaceful Protests Violent
Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.
Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than 70 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.
The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.
You must log in to post a comment.