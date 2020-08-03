PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two demonstrators are facing charges for allegedly damaging businesses with graffiti during the peaceful protests that turned to riots in downtown Pittsburgh.

On Monday, Pittsburgh Police announced Lauren Trapuzanno and Kaia Bachman were charged via summons arrest. They’re each facing two counts of criminal mischief and graffiti for their alleged participation in the protests on May 30.

DAAT investigators have charged Lauren Trapuzanno and Kaia Bachman via summons arrest. Each faces two counts of Criminal Mischief/Graffiti. — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 3, 2020

Police asked for help identifying the two young women on July 28, saying they were suspected of using graffiti to damage businesses along the 600 to 900 blocks of Grant Street.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than 70 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.