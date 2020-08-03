CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Both Pa. And Allegheny Co. Health Depts. Report Zero Additional Deaths
'A beautiful sight to see!' the Steelers tweeted Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have released a video of Ben Roethlisberger throwing a football.

“A beautiful sight to see!” the Steelers said on Twitter Monday.

Fans also got a look at Roethlisberger throwing a football last week on Robert Morris University’s Twitter account.

Roethlisberger missed most of 2019 with a major elbow injury that required surgery and months of recovery time.

From there, the Steelers played both Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback for the remainder of the year. They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

