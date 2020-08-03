PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have released a video of Ben Roethlisberger throwing a football.
“A beautiful sight to see!” the Steelers said on Twitter Monday.
A beautiful sight to see!@_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/PkLB32GJNt
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 3, 2020
Fans also got a look at Roethlisberger throwing a football last week on Robert Morris University’s Twitter account.
HERE WE GO 🏈
The @Steelers returned to Heinz Field this week, but earlier this summer, they took to the field at RMU to get back in the football swing. Good luck to our friends in Black & Gold! #HereWeGo #BobbyMo pic.twitter.com/PefVG5JUOa
— Robert Morris University (@RMU) July 30, 2020
Roethlisberger missed most of 2019 with a major elbow injury that required surgery and months of recovery time.
From there, the Steelers played both Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback for the remainder of the year. They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.
