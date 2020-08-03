By: Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s forecast will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures back in the 80’s.
On Saturday, Pittsburgh’s stretch of 80 degrees or higher weather came to an end with both Saturday and Sunday seeing high temperatures in just the 70’s.
The stretch of 80-degree plus temperatures stretched for 37 consecutive days — the fourth longest stretch on record.
A mix of clouds and sunshine along with well-timed rain will mean high temperatures over the next couple of days will be near 80 degrees.
High temperatures should near 90 degrees though for this weekend.
I have both Saturday and Sunday hitting the upper 80’s for high temperatures with morning low temperatures in the mid-60’s.
Tropical Storm Isaias will continue to roll along the east coast over the next 60 hours, with an indirect impact here locally with scattered rain showers and gusty winds expected for the afternoon.
