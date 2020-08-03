By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has sentenced a man who is already serving time in federal prison on drug charges to additional time for trying to distribute more drugs while behind bars.
Robert Korbe will spend an additional 48 months in prison.
Federal investigators say he was allegedly planning to pass synthetic marijuana to other inmates at the federal correctional facility in Loretto, Cambria County.
Korbe will serve the additional time consecutively with the 25 that he’s already serving for trafficking cocaine.
Federal agents raided the Korbe home back in November of 2008.
It was during that raid when Korbe’s wife, Christina, shot and killed one of the agents. In 2016, a federal judge rejected Christina Korbe’s bid for a reduced sentence.
