By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Uniontown is now in custody.
The Post-Gazette reports 17-year-old Jadan Shaw surrendered to police Friday night. A warrant was issued for him last week.
He’s accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old last Wednesday on Lenox Street.
Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting.
Shaw is being held without bond in the Fayette County Prison, according to the Post-Gazette. He’s reportedly charged with criminal homicide and weapons violations.
