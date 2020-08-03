CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Both Pa. And Allegheny Co. Health Depts. Report Zero Additional Deaths
The 17-year-old boy is being held without bond in the Fayette County Prison.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Uniontown is now in custody.

The Post-Gazette reports 17-year-old Jadan Shaw surrendered to police Friday night. A warrant was issued for him last week.

(Photo Credit: Provided by Uniontown Police)

He’s accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old last Wednesday on Lenox Street.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

Shaw is being held without bond in the Fayette County Prison, according to the Post-Gazette. He’s reportedly charged with criminal homicide and weapons violations.

