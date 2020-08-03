By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The board of the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League has decided to cancel the 2020 season.
In a statement posted to their Facebook page Monday, the organization says they are “truly heartbroken” over the decision.
According to the league, the hurdles posed by the coronavirus pandemic were just too many to overcome in order to keep everyone involved safe.
The board says they looked at many different ideas and possibilities over the last few months, but in the end, the safety of the community was more important.
Read their full statement here:
It is with great regret to inform everyone that the 2020 Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League season has been cancelled. This decision was not made lightly. The Board of Representatives communicated their concerns and ideas over the past several months and looked at ways to have a season.
At the end of the day the majority of the Board of Representatives felt the hurdles to conduct a season in an environment that would be safe for our players, coaches, cheerleaders, volunteers, families and friends was too much to overcome.
We are truly heartbroken this decision was made but at the end of the day the WPYFL and its member organizations have a greater responsibility than youth football. It is to do our part to help keep our communities safe.
