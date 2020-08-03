By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The board of the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League has decided to cancel the 2020 season.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page Monday, the organization says they are “truly heartbroken” over the decision.

According to the league, the hurdles posed by the coronavirus pandemic were just too many to overcome in order to keep everyone involved safe.

The board says they looked at many different ideas and possibilities over the last few months, but in the end, the safety of the community was more important.

Read their full statement here: