Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 2020 Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest is canceled because of coronavirus.
The stadium announced the cancellation of the annual five-day festival on Tuesday. It was scheduled to start on Sept. 3.
A press release says the health and safety of attendees, employees and vendors “was the primary factor” in the decision to cancel.
The festival will return to its normal schedule in 2021.
The event brings some of the best food in the country, world-class entertainment, a Steelers experience and more to Heinz Field every year. For many, Rib Fest has become a tradition.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.