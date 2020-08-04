By Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends is marking a milestone adoption with a thank you to their supporters.

This week, River and Stream, two adorable kittens, went home with their new family.

The adoption marks the 999th and 1,000th of 2020.

According to Animal Friends, nearly half of those adoptions have been during the coronavirus pandemic.

Animal Friends says on their Facebook page, “We are incredibly grateful to the families who have opened up their hearts and homes to our homeless animal residents, especially during these difficult times.”

For more information on the adoptable pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24