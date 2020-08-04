By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An 18-year-old from Beaver County is facing a homicide charge in the shooting death of his older brother.
The Beaver County district attorney says Michael Barbuto was charged Tuesday in the death of his brother, 29-year-old Vincent Barbuto.
Hopewell Township police responded to a call about an unresponsive man inside a home on the 2400 block of West Main Street just before 11 p.m. July 15.
The coroner’s office declared Vincent dead at the scene. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Officials haven’t said what led up to the shooting.
An arrest warrant for Michael has been issued and the DA’s office says investigators are in contact with his attorney to schedule for his surrender and arraignment. No bail or bond will be permitted.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.