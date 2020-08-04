By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Later today, loved ones and the Dayton, Oh. community remember the nine lives that were taken too soon one year ago after a gunman shot and killed them in just 32 seconds while wounding 17 others.

Among those victims is East Washington native Nicholas Cumer.

The Maple Tree Cancer Alliance where Cumer interned before his death says he was special and hard working.

RELATED STORIES:

Cumer was a graduate student in the Masters in Cancer Care program at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Cumer was in Dayton for the last week of his internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance before his death.

It is that organization who raised money to start a scholarship fund for its interns in honor of Cumer.

On Monday, just one day before the anniversary of the shooting, Joe Taffe was named the summer recipient of the Nick Cumer Scholarship Award.

It was in the early morning hours of August 4th, 2019 when a gunman opened fire in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district.

9 people were killed and 17 others were injured.

Unfortunately, the city says because of the Coronavirus pandemic, many activities to honor the victims this year will have to be done at home.

Meanwhile, as for the investigation, the FBI says that’s ongoing.

Even after dozens of interviews, they’re still looking to find out what motivated the gunman, Connor Betts.