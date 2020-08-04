By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hockey is back! To celebrate the restart of the 2020 NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K has gone virtual.

Even though participants won’t be able to run in the Penguins 6.6K in person, runners can still partake together while apart to support two great charities — The Mario Lemieux Foundation and The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

Not only do the Penguins have participants registered for the 6.6K from all 50 states, there are also people registered from 14 different countries.

Katie tweeted that she completed her 6.6K in the English countryside.

Jeffrey completed his 6.6K at the happiest place on earth — Disney World.

Beth and Jeff hiked their 6.6K at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

So far, over 2600 fans have registered and there is still 11 days left.

“In previous years, we’ve have about 300 virtual participants, but this year everybody is virtual. That means you can run, walk, bike, swim. We had a lady e-mail the other asking if she can paddleboard? Sure, why not!” said Nancy Angus of the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

“It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that we had runners and walkers in all 50 states too. Again, we’re just thrilled at the support we’re receiving,” said Amanda Susko of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

Amanda just completed her 6.6K in her hometown of Johnstown over the weekend.

You can even see some of the players rocking this year’s 6.6K shirt that you can get along with your finishing medal that will be sent in the mail.

There is even a Bench to 6.6K program to get you started!