By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 854 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, and 23 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 115,009 since Monday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 132 cases and one additional death, and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 131 cases.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,232.

There are 1,156,520 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 643 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between July 28 and Aug. 3, is 150,145 with 5,891 positive cases, according to the state Health Department. There were 22,579 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Aug. 3. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

#COVID19 Update (as of 8/4/20 at 12:00 am):

• 854 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 115,009 total cases statewide

• 7,232 deaths statewide

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Across the state, 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has 24% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 23% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

• 1% are ages 0-4;

• 1% are ages 5-12;

• 3% are ages 13-18;

• 9% are ages 19-24;

• 37% are ages 25-49;

• Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

• 24% are ages 65 or older.

Breaking down age group statistics…

• SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

• SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

• NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

• SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

• NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

• NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July.

The state health department numbers show there are 19,694 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,024 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 23,718. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,403 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

