By: KDKA-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates fans can now say they have seen it all.

During Pittsburgh’s game Tuesday at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins, a random drone spotted over the field caused a temporary delay.

Players were moved to their dugouts, and the game was halted when the umpires saw the drone. There were two outs in the top of the fifth inning when the delay went into effect.

The game was delayed for approximately five minutes.

“We are in a…drone delay. We don’t know. AL baseball is weird,” the Pirates posted to their verified Twitter account.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 04: A drone is seen over Target Field delaying the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Target Field on August 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

