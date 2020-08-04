By: KDKA-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates fans can now say they have seen it all.

During Pittsburgh’s game Tuesday at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins, a random drone spotted over the field caused a temporary delay.

Add this to the list of weird things in 2020… The @Twins & @Pirates had a drone delay in today's game. Yes, a drone delay. 😳 🎥: @fsnorth pic.twitter.com/U6oZgF3MiA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 4, 2020

Players were moved to their dugouts, and the game was halted when the umpires saw the drone. There were two outs in the top of the fifth inning when the delay went into effect.

The game was delayed for approximately five minutes.

We are in a…drone delay. We don't know. AL baseball is weird. — Pirates (@Pirates) August 4, 2020

