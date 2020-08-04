By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A large group of protesters has gathered in East Liberty outside the former Zone 5 police station.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says a group has gathered to demonstrate outside the former station at N. Euclid Avenue and Broad Street. All is peaceful.
The crowd has started marching along N. Euclid towards Penn Avenue. Public safety says motorists should avoid the area or find an alternate route.
Last month, demonstrators gathered on N. Euclid Avenue and Broad Street. They called the relocation of the Zone 5 police station an over-policing of the neighborhood.
After several years of renovation, Pittsburgh Police were preparing to reoccupy the Zone 5 police station in East Liberty, not far from where police and protesters clashed in June.
