By: Ron Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mostly cloudy skies are expected for today with rain showers and isolated weak storms around.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The peak time for rain will be this afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

While Tropical Storm Isaias pounds the East Coast with a wall of rain along with tornado chances, here locally, the weather will be a relatively normal weather day when it comes to a front sliding through.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)Our winds are likely to be low for the day with wind speeds out of the west at 5-10 mph and wind gusts probably not even hitting 20 mph.

Looking ahead, it is looking dry and pleasant for both Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon storms around on Friday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The weekend is looking hot with highs near 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

I am forecasting a high of 90 degrees on Monday ahead of storms around for the afternoon.

