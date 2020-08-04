By: Kristin Emery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, Pennsylvania is the tale of two different sides of the state, weather-wise.

We here in the west will enjoy some sunshine mixed with spotty cloud cover this afternoon and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms popping up thanks to an approaching cold front.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Monroeville PA, Plum PA until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mZrs9d3zrR — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 4, 2020

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for central Allegheny and northwestern Westmoreland counties until 4 p.m.

The NWS says a severe thunderstorm was located over Ingram at 3:26 p.m. and is moving east at 30 mph. It could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Meanwhile, our neighbors on the eastern side of the state are getting soaked thanks to Tropical Storm Isaias.

It is posing both a flood threat and a severe weather threat and much of Eastern Pennsylvania is under a Tornado Watch through 4 p.m., until the storm moves up into New York and on north through New England this evening.

Once our cold front passes tonight, the threat of scattered showers and a thunderstorm ends and our dewpoints will drop through the day Wednesday, leaving us with more comfortable, less humid air midweek and highs near normal in the lower 80s.

Heat builds back in starting Thursday and into the weekend with sunshine each day and a high around 90 by Sunday!

