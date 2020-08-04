By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A couple in Plum who thought they were married for nearly 50 years recently learned their marriage was never legal.

Fred and Sue Kelly got married at St. John the Baptist Church in 1971, and last Friday marked the high school sweethearts’ 49th wedding anniversary. But they recently learned the priest who married them never mailed the paperwork.

“Every day I always call her my bride,” Fred told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso. “It’s just a bond that not too many people have.”

The couple made the discovery after applying for a Real ID. They paid USAVital to get a certified copy of their marriage license, but it never came.

“USAVital told us that Pittsburgh finally notified them that there were no records of us being married,” said Fred.

“They said the priest didn’t send the paper,” Sue said. “As soon as we found out, we called St. John’s.”

With two witnesses from their wedding day, including Sue’s sister and Fred’s brother, they took the paperwork to the notary’s office to make it official.

“We got it all notarized and sent back to her, so we can get our certificate of marriage from Allegheny County,” Fred said.

They even dressed up and has some fun with it at home.

“We’ve always been strong. She’s been my anchor,” Fred said.

Growing up, the couple lived on the same street in Penn Hills. They then got married shortly after graduating from high school.

Officially, the couple is still not legally married until the Court of Common Pleas processes the paperwork. They sent it through certified mail to make sure it gets there this time.

The couple celebrated their 49th anniversary with a steak dinner. Three kids and seven grandkids later, Fred and Sue’s bond is still tight.