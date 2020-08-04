By: John Shumway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — So your school district, or you, have made your choice to start your child’s school year online. So what’s next?

Have you decided where your child’s classroom will be in your home?

Many students got a little taste of learning at home when COVID-19 closed the schools in March.

It was a learning experience for students, parents and teachers that is far from over.

Matt Herdman is an Algebra II and Calculus teacher in the Penn Hills School District and a representative for the Penn Hills Education Association.

He says the first thing to establish is a routine and consistency.

“Kids need a routine. they need some sort of semblance of school, so if you have multiple kids, keep them separate so they can concentrate on their work.”

Herdman says its important to let the kids know even though they are not in the classroom with their teachers, “Encourage the students to reach out to their teachers. We’re here to help and we want to help.”

As for where you put the ‘home classroom,’ Herdman says, “It just depends on the student and what would distract them. In a bedroom, if they have a TV or gaming system, they might be distracted by that. But at a table, if possible, where you could have your notebook, you can take your notes, you have your Chromebook, that would be comfortable for a lot of kids. But it ultimately depends on comfort level. Some kids might want to sit on the couch or a favorite comfy chair. If that makes them more comfortable, then go for it.”

Herdman points out the school day is not just between the student and the teacher, “I think parents should be involved. Check the gradebooks and reach out to the teacher if you have questions about the work your child is expected to do.”

He also encourages students to reach out to their friends to work together on their schoolwork.

It helps them to not feel isolated and fills the needed social contact needs all students have.

And Herdman adds this caution, “If they’re struggling, take a little brain break, go for a walk, play a game, call a friend, and then come back to the work, but we don’t want to overload our students and that’s important.”

This is not only strange territory for students and parents, it’s just as unusual for teachers.

“We have a lot of teachers that have been a teachers for a long time, and they are stepping out of their comfort zone, but they are embracing it,” says Herdman.

The key he says, is engaging the students when they’re not right in front of the teacher in the classroom.

“We need to plan activities they will embrace and that will challenge them and provide the necessary support. But it’s different, we have to do different things in the virtual environment than we would in our classroom. It comes back to moderation and not planning too much and overwhelming them because if we overwhelm our students, that’s when they shut down.”

Herdman says the students may miss out on a lot of the joys of the in-person school experience both in the classroom and throughout the school, but the education is achievable.

“This is a challenge for everyone, it’s a challenge for the teachers, the students and the parents but we are a team and we need to work together to assure the success for our students.”