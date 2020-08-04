CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 Additional Death And 132 More Cases As Countywide Total Jumps To Over 8,400
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Conor Lamb is calling for an investigation into the state’s oversight of the coronavirus outbreak at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.

The Democratic congressman sent a letter requesting an immediate investigation into the performance of the Beaver County facility’s management.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that Brighton Rehab did not fully implement proper infection prevention and control practices.

Lamb also wants a review of allegations that claim residents were given hydroxychloroquine without state approval.

