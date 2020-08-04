CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Both Pa. And Allegheny Co. Health Depts. Report Zero Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Under the plan being considered, parents will have a choice to make.
Filed Under:Back to School, Local News, Local TV, Upper St. Clair School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — As many school districts are making decisions on their return-to-school plans, Upper St. Clair School District is considering presenting parents with options.

Students will not be attending classes in-person five days per week.

Under the plan being considered, parents can choose either a ‘hybrid’ of in-person days and online days or they can opt for full remote learning.

The school board will vote on the reopening plan in two weeks.

Comments