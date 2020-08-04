Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — As many school districts are making decisions on their return-to-school plans, Upper St. Clair School District is considering presenting parents with options.
Students will not be attending classes in-person five days per week.
Under the plan being considered, parents can choose either a ‘hybrid’ of in-person days and online days or they can opt for full remote learning.
The school board will vote on the reopening plan in two weeks.
