By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — One man is in the hospital and another man is detained after a shooting outside of an elementary school in Wilkinsburg this afternoon.

Police were called to Kelly Primary School just before 12:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

According to Allegheny County Police, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police detained a 29-year-old man at the scene.

Multiple evidence markers littered the ground in front of the school on Kelly Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Wilkinsburg and Allegheny County police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

