By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — One man is in the hospital and another man is detained after a shooting outside of an elementary school in Wilkinsburg this afternoon.
Police were called to Kelly Primary School just before 12:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
According to Allegheny County Police, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police detained a 29-year-old man at the scene.
Multiple evidence markers littered the ground in front of the school on Kelly Avenue.
Wilkinsburg and Allegheny County police are investigating.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
