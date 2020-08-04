By: KDKA-TV’s Lindsay Ward

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) – While many schools decide what’s best — in-person classes, online only or a mixture of both — a recent comment from Governor Tom Wolf has some wondering if there will be any sports this fall.

“If the school is going completely virtual, it seems hard to justify having in-person contact sports being played in the fall,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.

“We were not prepared for that statement,” said Amy Scheuneman, the WPIAL Executive Director.

The statement, considered a bold one, was made at a news conference on Monday.

Scheuneman is hoping for more clarity.

“We’ve been planning as if schools were moving forward with sports regardless if it was a hybrid or in-person model,” said Scheuneman.

RELATED STORIES:

According to the governor’s statement, it would only apply to schools who are offering online classes only. As of right now, districts are slowly releasing details on their plans to reopen.

Pittsburgh Public and Woodland Hills have already decided to start the year off remotely.

“From a league standpoint, obviously it’s our mission and our goal to have interscholastic athletics,” said Scheuneman. “We do hope that the government can somehow allow operations and sports to continue this fall.”

Governor Tom Wolf along with Dr. Rachel Levine are expected to release more information this week on what to do with sports.

Last week, the WPIAL announced it is pushing back the start dates of fall sports, and the PIAA said it is moving forward with fall sports as scheduled.

At this time, the PIAA says spectators for K-12 events aren’t allowed. Allowing fans depends on state guidelines.