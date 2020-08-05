By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 412 Food Rescue will hold a food distribution at two locations this Friday and Saturday.
The distributions will serve those in Clairton and the North Side.
On Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Clairton Middle and High School. Walk-ups can go to 501 Waddell Avenue, Clairton, PA 15205 and drive-ups can attend 500 Large Avenue, Clairton, PA 15205.
Saturday’s distribution will be at the Clayton Academy from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Located at 1901 Clayton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214.
Each person will receive a box of fresh dairy and produce items donated to 412 Food Rescue by Schenider’s Dairy and Paragon Foods as part of the USDA’s Farmers To Families Food Box Program.
“Our strategy at 412 Food Rescue has always been to get food to where people already are. During COVID-19, we’re connecting the USDA’s Farmers to Families food boxes with our region’s highest-need communities,” says Senior Program Director Jen England.
Both locations are accessible by foot, bike, car, and public transit.
You must log in to post a comment.