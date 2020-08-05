By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 70 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday out of 1,216 test results, and five additional deaths.

Of the 70 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 68 are confirmed and two are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,512 since March 14.

New patient cases range in age from 11 months to 94 years with a median age of 42 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 15 through Aug. 4.

Health Department officials report nine more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 701 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 209 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 87 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has increased to 258. The newly reported deaths are of persons in their 80s and 90s with dates of death ranging from July 25-Aug. 1, according to the Health Department.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 1

05-12 – 3

13-18 – 5

19-24 – 12

25-49 – 26

50-64 – 10

65+ – 13

This is the gender breakdown:

Female – 35

Male – 35

Health officials say in total 120,301 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

