By: Lindsay Ward

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – One of the largest school districts in Allegheny County is changing its back to school plan just three weeks before the start of the school year.

Bethel Park School District, like all districts, is keeping a close eye on case counts and if there’s a spike, they’re considering making changes.

The original plan was to have all students return to the classroom but that plan is now subject to change.

The school board president talked about going to a blended model with both in-person and online instruction.

She pointed out that it’s nearly impossible for students to social distance while in the classroom or on buses.

She added that her decision to make changes was influenced by Governor Tom Wolf’s comment on Monday about sports if canceled if districts decided to go with total remote learning.

Other schools around Bethel Park are also leaning toward a hybrid model in learning.

The district is expected to make a final decision at their next board meeting on Tuesday, August 11.