PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has the perfect light recipe for hot summer nights!

Nicoise Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Dressing:

  • ¾ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 small onion – chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Salad:

  • 4 medium red new potatoes – cooked and cut into quarters
  • 2 cups crisp cooked green beans
  • ½ – ¾ cup sundried tomatoes packed in oil – cut into halves
  • 4 hard cooked eggs – cut into quarters
  • 2 jars Italian tuna – drained
  • ¾ cup pitted Kalamata olives
  • ¼ cup capers – rinsed and drained
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Dressing:
Combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk until well blended.

Arrange potatoes, beans, sundried tomatoes, eggs, tuna, and olives on a platter and drizzle dressing over top. Garnish with capers and chopped parsley. Season, if necessary with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Serves: 4

