PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has the perfect light recipe for hot summer nights!
Nicoise Salad
- ¾ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup white balsamic vinegar
- 1 small onion – chopped
- 2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
Salad:
- 4 medium red new potatoes – cooked and cut into quarters
- 2 cups crisp cooked green beans
- ½ – ¾ cup sundried tomatoes packed in oil – cut into halves
- 4 hard cooked eggs – cut into quarters
- 2 jars Italian tuna – drained
- ¾ cup pitted Kalamata olives
- ¼ cup capers – rinsed and drained
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Dressing:
Combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk until well blended.
Arrange potatoes, beans, sundried tomatoes, eggs, tuna, and olives on a platter and drizzle dressing over top. Garnish with capers and chopped parsley. Season, if necessary with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Serves: 4
