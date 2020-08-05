Comments
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A traffic stop ended in a violent crash in New Castle, leaving one person injured.
Police say they tried to pull the driver over at E. Reynolds Street and Cunningham Avenue around 10 a.m. when the vehicle took off.
Officers began pursuing the vehicle, but it ended up crashing into three parked vehicles.
One of the cars flipped due to the force of the impact.
The driver of the initial vehicle was seriously injured in the crash and taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment.
No other injuries were reported and the damage to the vehicles was significant.
Police have not released why officers were trying to pull the vehicle over.
