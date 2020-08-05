By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters were able to rescue a 24-year-old woman from a house fire in New Castle early on Wednesday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kobe, the fire started just after midnight at a home in the 800 block of East Lutton Street.

Firefighters responded to a call for a kitchen fire at a home with one woman and multiple animals.

The woman initially was able to escape the home but return to get her cat which she believed had been in the attic. The smoke became so heavy she was unable to get out of the home.

Firefighters rescued her and she was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Kobe says the fire started due to food cooking on the stove.

The fire spread to the walls and destroyed the kitchen.

No other injuries were sustained in the fire.